North Korean Juve, Spurs, Liverpool target is on the move
31 January at 10:00Soccer is truly a world sport. There isn’t a corner of the Earth that has been left untouched by a soccer ball. As such, one of the hottest young names in soccer circles is North Korean striker Han Kwang-Song.
The teenager has been the subject of immense transfer speculation this winter, with clubs like Juventus, Tottenham, and Liverpool all contacting Cagliari about his services. Now, it appears, he’ll be on the move today as the Sardinian side is looking to recall him from his loan spell from Perugia.
It’s unclear whether they want to utilize him for the remainder of the season, as they’re desperate to stave off relegation, or whether this is a prelude to a bigger move to one of the three teams listed above.
As it stands, the Rossoblu want 18 million euros for the North Korean’s services. Whether they’ll receive an offer to their liking today is yet to be seen.
