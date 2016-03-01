Juve & Spurs still interested in Keita as offers of AC Milan and West Ham confirmed
20 August at 12:50Juventus and Tottenham are still interested in signing Keita Balde. The Senegalese winger will see his contract expire in June 2018 but according to Lazio president Claudio Lotito, the player only wants to sign for Juventus this summer.
Trouble is, the bianconeri have not offered as much as other clubs interested in the talented 21-year-old winger had.
Lotito has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to confirm that AC Milan, West Ham and Napoli have made offers to sign the product of Barcelona acamdey.
“AC Milan would have given us € 35 million, West Ham offered € 32 million and Napoli € 30”, Lotito said.
“The player, however, only wants to join Juventus and he did confirm his intention to join them at Oronzo di Cadore.”
“Juventus have only offered € 15 million and I can’t sell him for the lowest offer I have received.”
According to the Mirror, Tottenham are also interested in signing the talented striker who, however, seems to have already taken a decision about his future.
