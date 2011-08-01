There is already one definite absence for Juventus on Tuesday night at Camp Nou against Barcelona. It is not a longtime or sudden injury, but rather a player who was disqualified after his silly card received in last year's Champions League final when the Bianconeri badly lost against Real Madrid. The Colombian attacker Juan Cuadrado will definitely not be playing against the Catalan giants.

Allegri, in his place, is expected to give the nod to new boy Douglas Costa in Cuadrado’s place on the wing. However, there are still some question marks regarding formation after the introduction of Matuidi into the midfield. There are some thoughts that Allegri could be tempted to switch to a three man midfield, but any hints of this will likely arrive on the weekend’s Serie A match against Chievo. Douglas Costa is expected to be given the starting role on the weekend as well, perhaps foreshadowing what his role might be against Barca.