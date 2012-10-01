Giorgio Chiellini claims that Dani Alves could be packing his suitcases again sooner rather than later.

The Juventus defender was speaking about his former team-mate, who only stayed at Juventus one season before joining PSG, jilting Manchester City at the altar.

“That’s what Dani is like,” he told Premium Sport.

“I think he will leave Paris Saint-Germain too, because he always needs new challenges. There is a lot of respect here for him, as he left good memories.”

The Brazilian wasn’t much of a performer at Juventus, and reports of his failing to fit in emerged after his departure.

Still, he played very well in the latter stages of the Champions League, and has already netted three times for PSG this season, adding four assists in Ligue 1 too.

The former Barcelona man and triple Champions League winner was recently in the news for having a go at the Bianconeri, claiming that Napoli were better than them this season and that he left the J Stadium because “I was not enjoying myself”.