After terminating his relationship with Puma, with whom he remains in litigation, Paulo Dybala has reached an agreement with a new technical sponsor. The Argentine striker has worn black boots without a logo in recent weeks but, during last night’s match against Verona at the Bentegodi, he took to the field with new boots. As you can see in the image below, he took to the pitch wearing a pair of Adidas X 17s, suggesting he has come to an arrangement with the German sportswear company.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)