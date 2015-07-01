Juve star Paulo Dybala reveals his idol and explains reason behind celebration

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has released an interview with Uefa’s official website revealing who his idol is and the reason behind his popular goal celebration ‘Dybala Mask’.



Dybala Mask: “At the start of this year, I decided that I wanted a new celebration to go with the new year and I started thinking about ideas. One day, the 'Dybala Mask' came to me, which has a significant meaning behind it, and it's brought me a bit of luck because things have been going really well for me ever since I did that celebration for the first time. It's better below the nose. I prefer it that way, but everyone is free to do it their own way.”



Idol: "The one player's shirt that I would still love to have is Ronaldinho's. One day Gennaro Gattuso promised me that he was going to call him to ask him for a shirt for me, because he'd played with him, but it didn't happen. Ronaldinho was one of my favourite players when I was growing up and the image he conveyed to me was that you've got to have fun and play with a smile on your face. European coaches and players sometimes don't look at football the way we South Americans do. We enjoy the game, laugh a lot, dance and so on. I always seek to have fun and enjoy what I do out on the pitch. That's just my mindset.

