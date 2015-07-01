Juve star Paulo Dybala reveals his idol and explains reason behind celebration
01 May at 11:34Juventus star Paulo Dybala has released an interview with Uefa’s official website revealing who his idol is and the reason behind his popular goal celebration ‘Dybala Mask’.
Dybala Mask: “At the start of this year, I decided that I wanted a new celebration to go with the new year and I started thinking about ideas. One day, the 'Dybala Mask' came to me, which has a significant meaning behind it, and it's brought me a bit of luck because things have been going really well for me ever since I did that celebration for the first time. It's better below the nose. I prefer it that way, but everyone is free to do it their own way.”
Idol: "The one player's shirt that I would still love to have is Ronaldinho's. One day Gennaro Gattuso promised me that he was going to call him to ask him for a shirt for me, because he'd played with him, but it didn't happen. Ronaldinho was one of my favourite players when I was growing up and the image he conveyed to me was that you've got to have fun and play with a smile on your face. European coaches and players sometimes don't look at football the way we South Americans do. We enjoy the game, laugh a lot, dance and so on. I always seek to have fun and enjoy what I do out on the pitch. That's just my mindset.
