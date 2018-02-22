Juventus star Claudio Marchisio sent a social media message to his old friend and team-mate Paul Pogba yesterday when the club’s official Twitter account asked its followers to vote for the best goal ever scored by a Juve player in games against Udinese. Goals of Claudio Marchisio and Paul Pogba have been picked alongside those of Roberto Baggio Paulo Dybala and Carlos Tevez. Marchisio surprisingly responded to Juventus’ tweet ‘voting’ for Pogba: “For me it’s Pogba”, Marchisio wrote on his social media account.