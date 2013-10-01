Juve starlet wants Premier League move amid Arsenal links
31 December at 13:45Juventus starlet Daniele Rugani is reported to be sick and tired of being waiting for a place in the Old Lady’s starting XI and according to today’s edition of Il Corriere di Torino (via ilbianconero), the 23-year-old wants a move out of Turin in the January transfer window.
The departure of Leonardo Bonucci should have left more space for the promising Italian defender but Medhi Benatia is now getting most of game time playing in partnership with Giorgio Chiellini.
Rugani is reportedly tired of waiting for his big chance and is considering leaving the Old Lady in the January transfer window.
Previous reports from England suggested Arsenal are open to offer as much as € 40 million to welcome the services of the Italy International who has already 80 Serie A appearances.
According to our sources Juventus are not open to sell their defender at any price. Juventus believe Rugani will be the future of the club and are not willing to let him go.
