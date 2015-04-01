Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic has emerged as a primary summer target for Turkish side Besiktas.The 30-year-old is set to leave Juventus this summer and is believed to be considering offers from both China and the Premier League.









Besiktas fans however, are trying to persuade the big frontman to forget about all that and head to Istanbul. Writing on fotomac.com, the supporters posted a message that read; “You can go to China and make a lot of money, choose a great English team and fight for a place or choose the Besiktas, where you can play to win the championship and Champions League"

The power brokers at the club have even sent a dvd showing videos of the Curva's at their impressive Vodafone Arena and the player himself looks to be keeping his options open by declaring that; “I will consider this offer. My aim is to try to break goalscoring records in my career”.