Sami Khedira has just posted a picture on his Instagram account to share his thoughts on the incoming campaign. Juventus have signed several top players this summer: from Douglas Costa to Federico Bernardeschi but have also seen Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves leave the club. The German midfielder, however, do believes that departures of his former teammates have not made this Juventus side weaker.This is the message he shared on Instagram. Do you agree with him? Let us know in the comments below or on our official Twitter page.“We're back again on Sunday! After our pre-season we're ready for Lazio and our first opportunity to win the first title of the season in the Supercoppa Italiana! It's a pity that some good players left us during summer break, but that's football. Our new players have also brought great quality and drive into the team, so I think our squad is even better than last year! Being Juventus our goal is to always fight for titles in all competitions as long as possible.”