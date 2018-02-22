It was Stefano Sturaro's birthday yesterday as he turned 25 years old. The bianconeri club, players and fans have been on a high of late thanks to their dramatic UEFA Champions league win over Tottenham this past week. This was surely the best gift Sturaro could've received. The Bianconeri club had this to write about Sturaro on their official Twitter account to celebrate his birthday: " Passion, availability, energy, grit and perseverance, standings ovation for Stefano Sturaro".The ex-Genoa midfielder wanted to thank his club for the kind words as he thanked them on his official Twitter account. You can view his message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.