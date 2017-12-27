Juventus youngster Federico Bernardeschi has said that the club’s winning mentality amazes him the most.

The 23-year-old Bernardeschi joined the Turin based club from Fiorentina this past summer for a fee in the region of 40 million euros. The Italy international has made 12 Serie A appearances since then, scoring twice and assisting just as many times, as he looks to live upto the transfer fee that was spent on him.

Bernardeschi was recently interviewed by Sky Sport about what impresses him the most at the Old Lady. The winger said:

When asked about the current season and how the bianconeri are doing, the former La Viola star said: "It is inevitable for a team like ours to aim for the title. We want to win as much as possible. We have won three very important points against Roma, a team that will fight until the end to stay high on the table. And with that victory we have sent an important message to the other title-chasers.”

"The Juventus mentality is unique. Otherwise the 6 titles won in the last six seasons could not be explained in any way. But we do not give up, we have to continue on this path"Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)