Juve sweat over Dybala fitness as he leaves the pitch in tears

Juventus are currently playing against Cagliari as there is bad news for the Bianconeri club. After only 5 minutes in the second half of play, Paulo Dybala had to be subbed off. He seemingly picked up a muscular injury as he was holding his right leg. He had to be subbed off for Douglas Costa as he was crying. This injury seems to be very similar to the one he had last season which occured in Juve's game against AC Milan.



Juve's next game will be against Genoa on January 22nd 2018 as Dybala will have a few weeks to recuperate. It remains to be seen how long he will be injured for but we should get some additional news by tomorrow morning. Dybala started off this season with a bang but has been struggling a lot of late. This is another set back for the young Argentine star as the Bianconeri fans will be hoping that this injury isn't serious...