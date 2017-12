Current Juventus starting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny gave a Christmastime interview to Sky Sport in which he discussed Juventus’ resurgence, his play, and that match-saving save on Patrick Schick.“What did I think at that moment,” he asked, referring to the stoppage time breakaway by Roma’s Schick. “I do not know, I only saw that Benatia had made the wrong move and there was a one on one, so I tried to close the angle on Schick, who pulled me in.” Inexplicably, Schick decided to shoot instead of rounding the Polish international, and Szczesny made a remarkable save to preserve three points against Roma.He spoke about the legendary Gigi Buffon, who’s injury has paved the way for Szczesny’s current opportunities. “He is a great man and a great champion. Now that I'm playing, he helps me a lot with his experience. When he plays, I try to help him as a second. I do everything to prepare well and at the same time prepare him for the game by training well.”He also opined on whether Arsenal regrets letting him leave. “I do not know. I think Juventus was the right choice for my career. The Gunners have a great goalkeeper like Cech at their disposal. So that's okay for everyone, we're all happy.”