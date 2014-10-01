Juve: Szczesny on whether Arsenal regrets letting him leave
26 December at 18:15Current Juventus starting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny gave a Christmastime interview to Sky Sport in which he discussed Juventus’ resurgence, his play, and that match-saving save on Patrick Schick.
“What did I think at that moment,” he asked, referring to the stoppage time breakaway by Roma’s Schick. “I do not know, I only saw that Benatia had made the wrong move and there was a one on one, so I tried to close the angle on Schick, who pulled me in.” Inexplicably, Schick decided to shoot instead of rounding the Polish international, and Szczesny made a remarkable save to preserve three points against Roma.
He spoke about the legendary Gigi Buffon, who’s injury has paved the way for Szczesny’s current opportunities. “He is a great man and a great champion. Now that I'm playing, he helps me a lot with his experience. When he plays, I try to help him as a second. I do everything to prepare well and at the same time prepare him for the game by training well.”
He also opined on whether Arsenal regrets letting him leave. “I do not know. I think Juventus was the right choice for my career. The Gunners have a great goalkeeper like Cech at their disposal. So that's okay for everyone, we're all happy.”
Go to comments