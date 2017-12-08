That winning feeling Hoping for a similar result tomorrow! #ForzaJuve #JuveInter #SerieA #Szczesny Un post condiviso da Wojciech Szczesny (@wojciech.szczesny1) in data: 8 Dic 2017 alle ore 03:00 PST

In all likelihood, Wojciech Szczesny will be Juve's starting goaltender for tonight's game between Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin. As Max Allegri confirmed yesterday, Buffon wasn't going to likely make it back in time. The Polish international put in a solid display in Athens this past week in the UEFA Champions league as he will be hoping for a similar result tonight. Here is what he had to write on the matter on his Instagram account:" The feeling of a win: let's hope we get a win tomorrow too!". You can view his post bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.