According to Corriere dello Sport, among the candidates to reinforce the trequartista or winger role for Juventus, there are not only James Rodriguez and Douglas Costa. The Bianconeri leaders also like Nicolas Gaitan, who is under contract until June 2020 with Atletico Madrid. The 29 year old Argentine can play on either the right or left wing, as well as operate underneath the forwards.

Gaitan only transferred to Atletico from Benfica last summer, but his attacking prowess and work rate have gained attention again this year. He has started in nine games (appeared in 19) this year for Diego Simeone, and added three goals and two assists in the process. The former Boca Juniors man also played in four Champions League games for his side, as they look to continue their run against city rivals in the semifinals next week. Atletico Madrid will want to ward off any potential bidders as they will require a deep squad to challenge in both La Liga and in Europe.