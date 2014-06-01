Juventus interest in Andre Gomes has gone full cycle. After missing out on the Valencia midfielder last year, who departed for Barcelona instead, new reports from Tuttosport have the Bianconeri drawing up a ‘Cuadrado-like’ loan deal for the Portugal international. The transfer would initially start with a loan, but with redemption obligation arriving upon a certain number of appearances.

Marotta has made no secret of his admiration for Andre Gomes, and the Juve interest in Tolisso (among others) shows that the Bianconeri still see the need for midfield reinforcements. In order to continue to build a Champions League squad, Juventus need to continually improve their quality. It is yet to be seen how Barca view the loan option for their midfielder, but with a potential coaching change coming this summer questions loom in many facets of the Camp Nou. Perhaps the upcoming Champions League clash will provide a chance for directors of both clubs to interact, with Andre Gomes and perhaps Rafinha both part of that conversation.