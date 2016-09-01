Juve teenage striker set for new deal and loan move after first Serie A goal
28 May at 16:50Juventus have broken another record yesterday thanks to their teenage striker Moise Kean who netted the winner in Juve’s 2-1 win over Bologna yesterday. Kean become the youngest player to score a goal in Serie A this season, but not the youngest Serie A goalscorer of all time as the likes of Roberto Mancini, Gianni Rivera, Renato Buso, Khouma Babacar, Stefano Okaka and Richmond Boakye have netted goals when they were younger than the Italy striking sensation.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Ilbianconero), Juventus have already planned the future of the 17-year-old striker who, however, is the first millennial to score a goal in Serie A.
The promising striker will sign a three-year contract extension with the Serie A giants before leaving the club on loan.
According to the report, Kean should leave Juventus in a dry loan spell to join Dutch club Zwolle next season. The promising striker has already reached a verbal agreement with Juventus and ilbianconero had already revealed that Kean would have joined Zwolle next season before the client of Mino Raiola scored his first Serie A goal yesterday.
Go to comments