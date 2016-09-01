Patrice Evra is considering leaving Turin in January due to lack of playing time. The players agent however, Federico Pastorello has tried to calm any fears by speaking to

News has arrived that may shock Juventus fans, French full-backis considering leaving Turin in January due to lack of playing time. The players agent however, Federico Pastorello has tried to calm any fears by speaking to Juvenews.eu , explaining that; “These reports have been taken out of context, Patrice is not thinking about leaving in January but of course, he wants to get more playing time”.

Whilst it’s unlikely that the 35-year-old former Manchester United man will depart in the winter transfer window, this now raises doubt about his future in Turin after June and could change the whole dynamic of a proposed contract extension which looked as though it would automatically be renewed for a further 12 months at the end of the current campaign. There is now a very real possibility that the next six months will be the player’s last in the famous black and white stripes of the Old Lady.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler