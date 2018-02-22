Juve, the Figc opened a case against racial chants towards Matuidi
30 April at 22:00Juventus came away with a huge win this past week-end as they beat Inter Milan 2-3 at the San Siro in Milano. It was even bigger if you take into account Napoli's result as Sarri's team lost to Fiorentina. This means that the bianconeri have a 4 point advantage over Napoli with only a few Serie A games left to go. The Inter-Juve (2-3) game was a very controversial one as Vecino was sent off at the start of the game and there were many dubious decisions. In all of this, there were also some racial chants against Juve midfielder Blaise Matuidi.
FIGC TO STEP IN - According to Ansa (via IlBianconero), the FIGC opened a case against the racial chants that were directed towards French midfielder Blaise Matuidi (by Inter's Curva Nord). There should be more details to follow.
Juventus are now getting ready to play another important game as they will be taking on Roma in the Italian Serie A next week...
