Juve, the latest injury news ahead of their clashes against AC Milan and Real Madrid
23 March at 19:37International duty is now in full swing as Juve have been working with certain players ahead of their big games against AC Milan and Real Madrid. Juan Cuadrado was back for Juve's traning earlier today but the Colombian international wasn't fit enough to train with the rest of the group yet.
TuttoJuve (via Football Italia) report that Cuadrado might in fact return to train with the group in about 20 days from now. Other than the Colombian, Juve will also soon evaluate Bernardeschi's condition to see if he will need a surgery to repair his injury.
Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro? Both players were forced to skip on international duty as they are working on recuperating for Juve's upcoming games. The Brazilian will likely miss the Milan game but he should be back in time for the Bianconeri's game against Los Blancos. As for Chiellini, he could be ready to face AC Milan but he won't be risked. He too could make his return against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions league.
Go to comments