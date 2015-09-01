Juve, the present is the future: Marotta and Paratici towards a contract renewal

Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have been doing a terrific job at Juventus as the bianconeri club would love to retain their services for a long time. According to close sources, Juve are strongly considering renewing both Marotta and Paratici's contracts with the club as it now pretty much seems like a formality. This would be terrific news for the Juve fans since they have been the architects behind this new winning bianconeri era. The duo arrived at Juve from Sampdoria back in 2010 as they are now viewed as two of the best managers in the entire football world.



Juventus are currently second in the Italian Serie A standings as they are one point behind first placed Napoli. The Bianconeri are coming off a huge 7-0 trashing of Sassuolo this past week end as Gonzalo HIguain has been on fire of late. Juve will be taking on Fiorentina this Friday in what should be a very good match-up between two solid teams...