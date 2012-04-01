Juve to begin new contract talks with star strike ras agent lands in Italy
25 May at 13:35Juventus are set to begin new contract talks with the agent of Mario Mandzukic who has just landed in Turin, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
Mandzukic’s current € 3.5 million-a-year deal expires in summer 2019 but given his crucial role for the team both on and off the pitch, the Old Lady is convinced that the Croatian striker deserves a contract extension with a substantial pay rise.
The former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid star has been playing as left winger since January, when Allegri swapped Juventus from 3-5-2 to a 4-2-3-1 system.
The player’s agent Ivan Cvjetkovic was spotted at [Juventus training centre] Vinovo yesterday and the two parties will begin new contract talks after the Champions League final, scheduled for the 3rd of June.
The Croat has already received several offers. The most important has been made by Besiktas with the Turkish who have offered the 29-year-old a new € 7 million-a-year contract. The player needs to decide what to do at the end of the season. Juventus have already decided, they want ‘Super Mario’ to stay at the club.
