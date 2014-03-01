Marco Verratti their primary summer target. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder could leave the French capital at the end of the season after recently stating that he would sit down with his representatives to plan his next move at the end of the current campaign.

Reports via IlBianconero.com state that Juventus have now made Italian midfieldertheir primary summer target. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder could leave the French capital at the end of the season after recently stating that he would sit down with his representatives to plan his next move at the end of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old has been lined up by some big European heavyweights including Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United but Juventus reporter Nicola Balice claims that his desire to return to his homeland may just have put the Old Lady in the box seat.



The one problem that Juve has is their relationship with the French champions; bad blood was spilt in the past regarding a proposed move for Kingsley Coman from the Parisian’s plus there was the saga last summer of whether midfielder Blaise Matuidi would be heading to Turin which ended in controversy when PSG refused to sell him to the Italian side.



It’s also reported that Juventus are ready to match any salary demands Verratti may have to prize him away from his current employers.