



Juventus are set to replace Max Allegri with Roma gaffer Luciano Spalletti, according to the latest reports in Italy. The Corriere della Sera (via our Italian page) claim that Luciano Spalletti will replace him, and that Juventus’ management have already sounded the Tuscan Coach out.

It’s early, the Italian broadsheet says, to talk of an agreement, but the two sides are alleged to have reached an informal deal, a gentlemen’s agreement.

These reports are leaking out just as Spalletti’s own talks with Roma are stalling, with his deal expiring only in June. This would explain why owner James Pallotta is heading to Italy, in order to try and sort the situation out.

It doesn’t help that the owner has recently expressed criticism of his Coach, Pallotta saying that he “

“We threw on Salah 35 minutes from the end, we created many chances with him and hit the post twice.

“He made the game a contest again, maybe he could have been used earlier, or even started.

“I think Luciano [Spalletti] admitted this after the game.

“We could have done better against Napoli”.

They also see Allegri leaving in summer, with