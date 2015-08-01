Juve-Torino: Mihajlovic refuses to talk to journalists after VAR controversy

It is safe to say that Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic was not happy at all with Doveri’s decision to allow Juventus’ 2-0 after a VAR review in the Coppa Italia quarter final at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night.



The referee did check tv evidences to find out whether Khedira had fouled Torino midfielder Acquah before Manduzukic bagged in the 2-0 for Juventus.



​Mihajlovic was sent off after the goal and refused to talk to journalists after the game.

His assistant Attilio Lombardo, a former Juventus midfielder and a Champions winner with the bianconeri in 1996, talked to assembled media instead: “Sinisa was too angry and did not want to talk to journalists. It is better for me to explain what happened, Mihajlovic was very frustrated.”



“The only thing I can say is that I don’t know what the referee saw. It was a huge mistake, much bigger than Berenguer’s. It’s a pity because we could have levelled the game, we were only one goal down.”



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni from the Allianz Stadium