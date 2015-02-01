Video: Gary Lineker previews Juventus - Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker spoke to Juventus FC’s website about the upcoming Champions League clash between the clubs next week.



The current television broadcaster spoke glowingly of the Bianconeri, it’s current club, and it’s unrivaled history in Italian soccer.



Next week’s match, despite being in Torino, seems to provide the visitors with an edge. The Bianconeri will be without four, if not five, of their strongest players.



You can watch the interview in full, below, courtesy of JuventusFC.com

