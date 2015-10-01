It appears to be a market duel, with Juve and Inter now ready to battle for Patrik Schick. Sampdoria’s class of '96 jewel has long been in the Nerazzurri's sights, and a deal seemed to be coming soon. Agreements were thought to be reached between Inter and the player for an important role in twelve months, and for Sampdoria the deal looked attractive since they could have retained the player for another season in Genoa (on loan). The situation was outlined so as to bring the Samp executives to the table, but to simply to wait for the right time to complete the deal. But Schick is also liked by Juve, Roma and Napoli. On the field week after week Schick continued to provide magic, demonstrating the value of a potential star in the future. And Juve has begun to deepen its position, launching a real offensive that could also change the future for the young Samp player.

THE SITUATION - Perhaps more than one contact between Juve and Samp has occurred in these weeks, with the Bianconeri leaders ready to investigate the situation of the Czech striker and also of Skriniar. But about Schick, Romei and Ferrero's response was essentially, "There's Inter." Agent Pavel Paska, with Pavel Nedved, was more open to listening to new proposals. Juve are pondering their own offer, to try in any case to carry forward its strategy, which would see besides an important economic offer also an immediate role as vice-Higuain and perhaps something more. Much more than a simple alternative, with a project such as Juve's ability could shake Schick and his entourage's certainty. Juve’s interest forces Inter to make an important offer and perhaps push on the accelerator to anticipate the closure of a deal that could likely slip away at the end of the season, in keeping with the other priorities of the Nerazzurri club. Inter stays in pole position by filtering great optimism, but now Juve are a real rival for the revelation of the young Czech player.