About 230 million euros, that's the number Juve could've received if they had accepted Chelsea and Barcelona's bids for Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala.



ALEX SANDRO - Chelsea were close to getting him but Juve did not budge. As they lost one of their top players in Leonardo Bonucci, Juve did not want to lose anyone else. Even if Conte's club offered a hefty amount (around 70 million euros) Marotta never really considered it. It now seems like Alex Sandro might even renew his deal with the club which would put an end to all of the rumors.







DYBALA - Dybala has kicked-off this new Serie A with a bang as he has really been impressive so far. Barcelona (who sold Neymar) had their eyes on him. Juve renewed his deal until 2022 as they improved his salary and made him one of the most important pieces of the Bianconeri roster. Corriere dello Sport (via FootballItalia) recently revealed that Barcelona had offered Juve 160 million euros for him but they turned it down very quickly. Preserve to maintain (or get stronger) was Marotta's goal here as he kept two of his better players even if Juve received impressive offers for them...



By Mattia Carapelli, adapted and translated by @Calcionews89