Juve-Udinese 2-0, tops and flops: Dybala MVP

Juventus beat Udinese 2-0 and claimed the top spot of the Serie A table on Sunday afternoon. The Old Lady managed to take the three points home leapfrogging Napoli on top of the Serie A table. Both goals at the Allianz Stadium came courtesy of Paulo Dybala who is unboundedly the man of the match of today’s clash.



The Argentinean scored the opener through a brilliant free-kick in the first half and his second came later in the second half after a fine pass by his compatriot Gonzalo Higuain.

The former Napoli ace missed a penalty kick before the end of the first half.



Mattia De Sciglio put down another brilliant performance today running up and down the right hand side of the pitch. Douglas Costa in front of him also created Udinese all sort of troubles.



For the Friulani side, Gabriele Angella had a very negative day as he struggled to cope with Higuain and Dybala and caused the penalty kick for a foul on La Joya. To be fair, the whole Udinese defensive department has not brilliant at all today. Seko Fofana and Jakub Jankto in midfield tried to do something more than his teammates at the back but Udinese have never had a chance to even scare Juventus.





Lorenzo Bettoni, reporter in Turin