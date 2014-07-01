Higuain will start the game tomorrow vs Napoli. (Sky) — Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) November 30, 2017

Only hours before their titanic clash against Napoli, Juventus has received positive news on the injury front. Though it’s unconfirmed, it appears that striker Gonzalo Higuain has recovered enough to make Max Allegri’s starting lineup.According to Sky Sports, the Argentine will spearhead the Bianconeri attack with Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa. With Mario Mandzukic hurt, Juventus would be in crisis if Higuain could not play against the top team in Serie A.Despite his early struggles this season, he remains the premier striker in Torino.