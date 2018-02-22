Juve, Vialli: ‘Rugani deserved a red card’
06 May at 10:35Former Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli talked to Sky Sport after Juventus’ 3-1 win against Bologna yesterday night.
The Old Lady sealed a crucial 3-1 win against the rossoblu and are now only three points away from their 7th successive scudetto.
Yesterday’s game, however, was characterized by a controversial decision of the referee Daniele Irrati who did not send off Daniele Rugani for a foul on Mattia Criesetig that cost Juve the penalty.
“It’s incredible that Irrati didn’t send off Rugani, he was the last man. The referee did also check the VAR. I think Rugani should be sent off.”
As Calciomercato.com explained yesterday night, however, the new rule on red cards says a player who commit a penalty kick foul is not going to receive a straight red card even if he is the last man unless he commits a violent foul, he commits a hand offence or a holding foul.
