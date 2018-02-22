Juve vs. Real Madrid: Zidane to rest Ronaldo and Modrić against Las Palmas
30 March at 12:05According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo may not be the only Real Madrid star who is set to be rested during tomorrow evening’s La Liga match against Las Palmas.
Los Blancos have very little to play for domestically, as Barcelona have already wrapped up the league title while qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage is all but guaranteed with nine games left to play.
Therefore, coach Zinedine Zidane has the opportunity to prepare for his side’s trip to Gran Canaria with Tuesday night’s blockbuster encounter versus Juve at Allianz Stadium in Turin at the forefront of his mind.
Indeed, Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić could be left out of the squad altogether, having returned early from international duty. The Champions League is the only trophy Los Merengues have any chance of winning, and Zidane wants his players to be 100% ready to face the Bianconeri.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments