Serie A giants Juventus are intent on closing deals for Cagliari’s Han Kwang-Song and Genoa’s Pietro Pellegri today, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.

The pair are said to be one of the hottest young strikers in Europe right now and while Kwang-Song is firing on all cylinders for his loan club Perugia, Pellegri has already made a debut for Genoa at the age of 16, having scored twice already in the Serie A this season.

CalcioMercato’s Daniele Longo suggests that both Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta arrived at the Serie A offices at around 12 earlier today and it seems that two meetings are on the agenda, as they look to finalize deals for both Han and Pellegri today.

Juventus are aware of the fact that Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in the North-Korean, while Manchester United are monitoring Pellegri, but the Old Lady will be willing to offer players like Emil Audero, Alberto Cerri and Fabrizio Caligara in return to Cagliari and Genoa in their bids to sign the two young forwards.

