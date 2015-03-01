Juve, watch out for Harry Kane as he is on fire...
13 January at 22:08Harry Kane and his Totttenham squad will be facing Juve in the UEFA Champions league in a few weeks from now. The English forward has been in incredible form as he scored 30 goals in 30 games on the season. He is certainly in Juve's head as they know that they will have to mark him very closely. He scored 56 goals in 2017 as even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did not score as much as him in this past calendar year.
As IlBianconero reported, with his two recent goals against Everton, he is now up to 127 goals in 193 appearances for the Spurs as he became their all-time English premier league scorer. The impressive thing is that Kane is only 24 years old. There are many clubs who have interest in him (including Zidane's Real Madrid) but Kane seems happy with Tottenham for the time being... . In the mean time, Allegri knows that he will have to come up with a special plan to try and neutralize him.
