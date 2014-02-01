Juve & West Ham on notice as €40m star will join Monaco ‘on one condition’

French media outlet Le10Sport report that Sporting CP Portuguese international defensive midfielder William Carvalho is prepared to join reigning Ligue 1 champions Monaco only on one condition.



According to the report, Carvalho, who is a product of Sporting's famous youth team setup, is willing to make the move to Monaco as long as current manager Leonardo Jardim is confirmed as the club's manager.



Carvalho has been linked with Serie A giants Juventus as well as Premier League outfit West Ham recently and is valued at €40 million by Sporting with whom he has a contract that expires at the end of June 2020.



Cavalho has featured in over 155 fixtured for Sporting across all competitions getting on the scoresheet ten times in the process and was part of the Portugal national team setup than won the European Championships in 2016.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)