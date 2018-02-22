Juve worry as Khedira had to be subbed off: he is at risk for the Real game...

There is some bad news for Juve as Sami Khedira had to be subbed off at the start of the second half of play during the Germany-Spain game as he picked up an injury. Khedira picked up a knock as Thigao Alcantara tackled him on the play. Germany boss Joachim Low had this to say about the injury: " His muscle hardened but it doesn't seem to be anything serious. He will be evaluated in the coming hours anyway...".



REAL MADRID AT RISK FOR HIM? - We shoud know more about his injury soon but Juve will surely hope that it isn't anything serious since they will have to face AC Milan and Real Madrid soon. With Cuadrado and Bernardeschi out and with Chiellini and Alex Sandro at risk for both games (especially the Milan game), this Khedira injury isn't something that Max Allegri wanted to hear. Let's not forget that Miralem Pjanic will also be out for the first leg game against Real Madrid since he will be suspended. Time will tell...