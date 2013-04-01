Juventus 0-0 Inter: Final player ratings

JUVENTUS:

Wojciech Szczensy (GK) – 6 - Wasn't tested much, but his ball distribution still needs work

***

Mattia De Sciglio (RB) – 6.5

Medhi Benatia (CB) – 6.5

Giorgio Chiellini (CB) – 6.5 – The captain, nor his co-workers had to work much

Kwadwo Asamoah (LB) – 6.5

***

Sami Khedira (RM) – 6.5 – He was the most active and effective of Juventus’ midfielders

Miralem Pjanic (CM) – 5.5 – His free kicks left much to be desired, and he left the pitch in the 85th minute with a whimper

Blaise Matuidi (LM) – 6

***

Juan Cuadrado (RF) – 6.5

Gonzalo Higuain (CF) – 5.5 – He was the least-effective of the Bianconeri forwards

Mario Mandzukic (LF) – 7.5 – He was the most dangerous player on the pitch all night

​***

Massimiliano Allegri (Manager) - 7.0 - He went toe-to-toe with Luciano Spalletti, who many consider the best tactician in Italy. However, his side couldn't find the back of the net.

***

Paulo Dybala (Sub) - 5.5 - Juventus lost control of the match around the time he came on. Probably not a coincidence as he failed to impact the match with sloppy touches

Rodrigo Bentacur (Sub) - 6

_____________________________________



INTER MILAN:

Samir Handanovic (GK) – 8.5 – He is responsible for Inter coming away from Torino with a result

***

Davide Santon (RB) – 6.0 - Left early with a knock

Miranda (CB) – 7.5 – His near goal-line clearance in the first half was the highlight of the match

Milan Skriniar (CB) – 6.0

Danilo D’Ambrosio (LB) – 7.0

***

Borja Valerio (CM) – 6.0 – He had trouble settling down and looked uncomfortable on the ball

Matias Vecino (CM) – 6.5

***

Ivan Perisic (LW) – 6 – Wasn’t noticeable

Marcelo Brozovic (AM) – 6 - Missed the net on a late chance

Antonio Candreva (RW) – 6 - *See ‘Perisic, Ivan’ but worse*

***

Mauro Icardi (FW) – 5.5 – After dropping back towards midfield, he began to assert himself in the second half. He can't score from there though

***

Luciano Spalletti (Manager) - 7.0 - His team bent, but it did not break

***

Dalbert (Sub) - 6

Roberto Gagliardini (Sub) - 7 - The match changed when he replaced Candreva. His ability to cut inside created opportunities for Inter

Eder (Sub) - 6