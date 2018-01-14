Juventus 1-0 Genoa: Player ratings
22 January at 22:35Juventus saw off a valiant Genoa in Torino on Monday evening. Despite coming away with all three points, the Bianconeri would’ve hoped for a more convincing scoreline than the 1-0 result.
In the end, they leave Allianz Stadium in second place, one point behind Napoli, and 10 points ahead of Lazio in third.
Here are player ratings from the match:
JUVENTUS:
Wojciech Szczesny – 6.5
- -
Alex Sandro – 7.0 (76’ Kwadwo Asamoah – 6.0)
Giorgio Chiellini – 6.5
Mehdi Benatia – 6.5
Stephan Lichtsteiner – 7.0 (83’ Andrea Barzagli – 6.0)
- -
Blaise Matuidi – 6.0
Miralem Pjanic – 7.5
Sami Khedira – 7.0 (70’ Stefano Sturaro – 6.0)
- -
Mario Mandzukic – 7.5
Douglas Costa – 8.0
- -
Gonzalo Higuain – 6.5
GENOA:
Mattia Perin – 7.0
- -
Luca Rossettini – 6.5
Nicolas Spolli – 6.0
Armando Izzo – 6.5
- -
Aleandro Rosi – 6.5
Luca Rigoni – 6.5 (46’ Andrey Galabinov – 6.5)
Stephane Omeonga – 6.5
Andrea Bertolucci – 7.0
Diego Laxalt – 6.0
- -
Adel Taarabt – 6.0 (68’ Darko Lazovic – 6.0)
- -
Goran Pandev – 6.5 (78’ Gianluca Lapadula – 6.0)
