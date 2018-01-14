Juventus 1-0 Genoa: Player ratings

Juventus saw off a valiant Genoa in Torino on Monday evening. Despite coming away with all three points, the Bianconeri would’ve hoped for a more convincing scoreline than the 1-0 result.



In the end, they leave Allianz Stadium in second place, one point behind Napoli, and 10 points ahead of Lazio in third.



Here are player ratings from the match:



JUVENTUS:

Wojciech Szczesny – 6.5

- -

Alex Sandro – 7.0 (76’ Kwadwo Asamoah – 6.0)

Giorgio Chiellini – 6.5

Mehdi Benatia – 6.5

Stephan Lichtsteiner – 7.0 (83’ Andrea Barzagli – 6.0)

- -

Blaise Matuidi – 6.0

Miralem Pjanic – 7.5

Sami Khedira – 7.0 (70’ Stefano Sturaro – 6.0)

- -

Mario Mandzukic – 7.5

Douglas Costa – 8.0

- -

Gonzalo Higuain – 6.5





GENOA:

Mattia Perin – 7.0

- -

Luca Rossettini – 6.5

Nicolas Spolli – 6.0

Armando Izzo – 6.5

- -

Aleandro Rosi – 6.5

Luca Rigoni – 6.5 (46’ Andrey Galabinov – 6.5)

Stephane Omeonga – 6.5

Andrea Bertolucci – 7.0

Diego Laxalt – 6.0

- -

Adel Taarabt – 6.0 (68’ Darko Lazovic – 6.0)

- -

Goran Pandev – 6.5 (78’ Gianluca Lapadula – 6.0)