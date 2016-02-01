After Chelsea’s new home shirt leaked earlier today, we can now show you the new away kit of another big European club. According to Footyheadlines.com, the Old Lady’s away shirt will be yellow with blue stripes on the sleeves and the brand new logo also coloured in blue. As you may know Juventus will change their logo from the next campaign replacing the current one which is being used since 2004. The Serie A giants announced this big change last December during a special event held in Milan.



