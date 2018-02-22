Juventus 2018/29 home kit leaked
08 May at 19:08Juventus' home kit for the upcoming season has been leaked, as the reliable site Footyheadlines.com have managed to get their hands on pics of the new Adidas kit.
Compared to this season, the strips will be much wider, only including two stripes at the front. The sleeves will be all white, with three small black stripes on the shoulders. The socks and shorts will also be white.
On the back, there will be the name and number of the players as usual.
Go to comments