Juventus re-start their Champions League campaign this evening with a mouth-watering tie against Spurs at the Allianz Stadium.

It will also be a chance for Bianconeri chiefs to get an in-depth look at one of their reported summer transfer targets; Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.



The 25-year-old has been in inspirational form once again this season and Spurs’ return to form has coincided with Eriksen’s return to the team after injury.



Juventus have been linked with the Dane since last summer and although it’s difficult to believe that they could prize him away from North London, they may also come up against resistance from another Premier League side.





Reports from the UK over the weekend, suggest that Liverpool are ready to make a move for the player and the Liverpool Echo claims that he is on a shortlist at Anfield as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp looks to invest some of the £142M he received from the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona last month.

Ericksen’s current deal in the capital runs until June 2020.