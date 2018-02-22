Juventus have won nine of their last 10 league meetings against AC Milan, keeping a clean sheet in five of them.



Juventus have won all six of their Serie A matches against AC Milan since they moved to the Allianz Stadium – the last league win for the Rossoneri in Turin against Juventus came back in 2011 (1-0 thanks to a Gennaro Gattuso goal).



Juventus have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 10 league games (931 minutes): in the 44th minute of this match they could establish a new Serie A record, beating their own run of 974 minutes without conceding in 2016.



On the other hand, AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A matches (W8 D2): the last time they went 11 league games without a loss was back in April 2013.



In 2018, Juventus (2.8) and AC Milan (2.78) have earned the most points per game and conceded the fewest goals in Serie A (0 by Juventus, five by Rossoneri).



Despite having mustered only two shots more than the Bianconeri in Serie A this season (169 vs 167), AC Milan have scored 26 goals fewer than Juventus (41 vs 67).