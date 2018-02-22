Juventus-AC Milan: Latest team news and predicted line-ups

Serie A's table topping side Juventus will lock horns with their arch-rivals AC Milan in Turin on Saturday evening in what promises to be a cracking game between two juggernauts of Italian football.



The Old Lady currently hold a two-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Napoli, as they look to win their seventh consecutive Scudetto crown this season. A loss for Napoli at Sassuolo could mean an increase in Juve's lead at the top of the table.



As far as Milan are concerned, they are just five points off the fourth placed Inter, who have played a game more than the rossoneri. A win in Turin will take Milan to within tw points of Inter, a possibility that sounded bleak when Rino Gattuso came in.



The rossoneri will have three of their main players- Nikola Kalinic, Davide Calabria and Alessio Romagnoli back fit, but Ignazio Abate remains out. Speculation has been strife about who Gattuso will start up front, with Andre Silva seemningly the man to start as the sole man up top.



As far as Juventus go, they will have the duo of Federico Bernardeschi and Mario Mandzukic out, but Giorgio Chiellini is back fit for Massimiliano Allegri.



Possible line-ups



Juventus: Buffon, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Asamoah, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Dybala, Higuain



AC Milan: Donnarumma, Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura, Suso, Andre Silva, Calhanoglu

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)