Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is in hot water over accusations that he met with Ultras connected with Italian organized crime.

Agnelli is alleged to have met with ultras with links to Calabrian organized crime - former Ultra leader Fabio Germani admitting as much - with the intent to supply them with free tickets, among other things.

Germani claims to have introduced Agnelli to Rocco Dominello, who was arrested for association with the N’drangheta, arguably Italy’s most dangerous mafia organisation.

The Fatto claims that the men Agnelli met were less ultras, and actually mafia associates who were pretending to be fans, “obtaining massive amounts of tickets, also allowing the bringing in of banned firecrackers and banners into the Juventus Stadium”

Though Juventus have not been charged by civil authorities,

Juventus have denied the charges, security chief Alessandro D’Angelo accusing Germani of “bragging, as he always does… this is absolutely not true”.

