Juventus admit talks with AC Milan and Chelsea target

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta talked to Premium Sport ahead of the Old Lady’s Serie A clash against Fiorentina.



The bianconeri executive was asked his thoughts on Pietro Pellegri, the new Italian striking target sensation who is being linked with moves everywhere in Europe, from Manchester United to Chelsea to Inter and AC Milan.



Marotta confirmed Juventus are interested in signing the 16-year-old striker and revealed Juventus are already in talks with the promising hit-man.



“We are interested in signing him, that’s for sure”, Marotta said.



“We’ve always been interested in signing him. We talked to him two years ago but his price-tag, of course, was way lower than today’s. He is a great talent but it takes time to become a champion. He can become a top player. [Fiorentina star] Chiesa is another great player but we are not interested in signing him.”



Pellegri, 16, has already scored three goals in Serie A. Earlier last week he netted the first brace in his professional career against Lazio.

