Serie A giants Juventus will reportedly look to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Old Lady see the German star as a solution to the problems that they are facing with summer signing Benedikt Howedes, who sustained another frustrating injury before Juve’s win over Napoli and will be out for several weeks.

Howedes made his debut in the bianconeri’s 3-0 win over Crotone, but has made only one appearances for Massimiliano Allegri’s men. His injury problems have convinced Juve into thinking of replacements for the defender, who is on loan from Schalke.

Mustafi was heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this past summer, but a move never materialized. And Allegri could be ready to make a move for the former Sampdoria man, especially with the club in need of defensive reinforcements not just because of Howedes’ problems, but because they offloaded Leonardo Bonucci this past summer.

Mustafi has made nine Premier League appearances this season, scoring in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in the North London derby some weeks ago.

Kaustubh Pandey