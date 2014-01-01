Reports from Il Bianconero suggest that Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing three Arsenal players this summer, with Mesut Ozil, Hector Bellerin and Jack Wilshere on the Old Lady radar.

Juventus are currently second in the Serie A table and are just a single point off the top of the table, with Napoli at the pinnacle currently. And while the club hasn’t made any winter signings, they are close to agreeing a free transfer for Emre Can, who will join next month.

It is believed that Juventus won’t be as quiet in the upcoming summer transfer window and after the trio of Ozil, Bellerin and Wilshere. While the contracts of Ozil and Wilshere run out at the end of the season, 22-year-old Bellerin’s deal at the Emirates is till 2023 and the Old Lady will have to shell out about 40 million euros to sign the Spaniard.

Ozil’s wage demands are said to be a bit too heavy for Juve’s liking, but Wilshere and Bellerin remain potential options

Kaustubh Padeny(@Kaus_Pandey17)