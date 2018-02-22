Juventus: agent insists it’s too early to discuss Buffon’s future
01 March at 16:15Gianluigi Buffon’s agent, Silvano Martina, discussed his client’s future during an interview with RMC Sport. Here is what he had to say:
“It’s still early. Time will tell how he feels. If he continues to play, it’ll be because he wants to remain a protagonist. He can keep going for another two years, but he must have that fire inside him to improve every day. It must only be him who decides whether he wants to keep playing. Today, people only look at the episodes rather than judge a footballer on their merits. He made a mistake against Tottenham that he could just as easily have made when he was younger. Nowadays, everyone feels the need to say that must be him ready to retire, especially on social media.
“He enjoys an excellent relationship with the management at Juventus. He realises the need to consider the human aspects, as he and the club both have important values. He has respect for everyone and always makes himself available. Even when Juventus were relegated to Serie B, he refused some sensational offers from elsewhere and never once demanded a pay rise from the club.”
(RMC Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
