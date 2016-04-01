Massimo Allegri has contacted Arsenal over the possibility of his client replacing Arsene Wenger on the bench at The Emirates.

Reports have emerged in The Sun this morning that the agent of Juventus coachhas contacted Arsenal over the possibility of his client replacing Arsene Wenger on the bench at The Emirates.

The 49-year-old Italian tactician is believed to be getting more and more frustrated at not getting the credit he deserves in his homeland and is considering searching for pastures new in the summer. With Wenger still yet to decide his future, the Premier League side are preparing for life without the Frenchman and are now drafting up a short-list of potential replacements.



The same reports suggest that Allegri has been encouraged from the noises coming out of North London but will face competition in his quest to become the latest Italian coach to try his hand at English football. RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasehuttl and Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe are two more names being linked with the job, with the former having confirmed that he has also held talks with the Gunners.